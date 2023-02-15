Listen to this article

Many consider the Lamborghini Miura to be the world’s first supercar. The segment has spawned some of the most extreme road cars ever built, pushing the boundaries of engineering and physics. The Miura debuted in 1963, and the automaker celebrated its 60th anniversary with a commemorative video that highlights the original supercar and the competitors it has spawned.

The Miura is the star with the most screen time, but a blue Lamborghini Aventador joins it. Production for the company’s latest supercar ended last year, with its replacement already in development. The Lamborghinis weren’t alone, though, with the McLaren 720S, Porsche 911 Turbo, and Audi R8 also making appearances. Conspicuously absent from the video is Ferrari, Lamborghini’s longtime Italian rival. Audi and Porsche’s inclusion makes sense as both are part of the Volkswagen Group alongside Lamborghini.

While Lamborghini revealed a Miura prototype in 1963, production wouldn’t begin until 1966. The automaker would build around 764 cars before production ended in 1973. Lamborghini used a 3.9-liter V12 to power the supercar, with the engine incrementally making more power throughout its lifecycle.

It’s been 60 years since the Miura arrived, and we’re hopeful the brand can extend that. However, the industry’s future looks more uncertain than ever as governments enact stricter emissions regulations that will force automakers to adopt electrification. Lamborghini won’t be able to avoid the coming change, with the automaker already confirming that it will electrify its entire lineup by 2024.

The efforts include the Aventador successor, which will pair a V12 with a plug-in hybrid setup. The Huracan hybrid is expected to follow, with an electrified Urus also in development. The automaker will take the full EV plunge in the latter half of the decade with its first fully electric model.

The V12 engine has become a staple for the brand, powering the Countach, the Diablo, the Murcielago, and the Aventador. However, it likely won’t be around another 60 years. This week, the European Union voted to enact a ban on selling new gasoline and diesel cars starting in 2035, which will likely affect Lamborghini. The ban is more than a decade away, but the automaker is likely already considering it.