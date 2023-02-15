Listen to this article

The Women's World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) has announced the six category winners for its 2023 awards, its 13th iteration. The jury – made up of 63 female motoring journalists from 45 countries across five continents – selected the winners based on a range of criteria, including safety, driving, comfort, technology, design, efficiency, impact on the environment, and value for money.

The challenge was particularly demanding this year, with all candidates having to undergo rigorous driving tests, analysis, and comparative assessments. The six category winners are the Kia Niro (Urban Model), Jeep Avenger (Family SUV), Citroen C5 X (Large Car), Nissan X-Trail (Large SUV), Audi RS 3 (Performance Car), and Ford Ranger (4x4).

According to the jurors, all of the vehicles are considered excellent in each of their categories, representing the best in terms of performance, quality, and environmental impact. The Kia Niro, for example, is a practical and eco-friendly model available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric versions. The Citroen C5 X offers exceptional comfort, roominess, and an attractive design, with gasoline and plug-in hybrid engine options.

The Nissan X-Trail, also known as the Nissan Rogue in the US, is a large crossover with plenty of space and the option of seven seats, offering efficient performance in difficult terrain thanks to its hybrid e-Power technology. The Jeep Avenger is the American marque's first 100 percent electric vehicle with a successful design and impressive off-road capabilities, while the Ford Ranger is a reliable, stylish pickup that can move with ease over any terrain. Finally, the Audi RS 3 is a very sporty model that incorporates all the technology that the German marque has developed in motorsports, making it a thrilling choice for performance car enthusiasts.

The six category winners will now move on to the final round of judging to determine the overall Women's World Car of the Year winner, which will be announced on International Women's Day on March 8, 2023.

The WWCOTY awards are the only car awards group in the world exclusively made up of female motoring journalists. The awards aim to recognize the best cars of the year, with criteria based on the same principles that guide any driver when choosing a car.