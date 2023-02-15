Listen to this article

In 2021, Porsche highlighted the unique 968 with a radically altered body from the fashion label L'Art de L'Automobile. Now, the automaker shows off the special machine in a stylish video of it cruising through California.

The 968 L’Art has a smooth front end that does away with this model's pop-up headlights. The L'Art de L'Automobile branding is at the tip of the nose, and there are skinny lamps on each side of it.

This unique 968 has no roof, not even a removable panel. The rear deck has an angular raised section that incorporates a nacelle behind each occupant. The full-width taillights include the word "KAR" as part of the lamps on the passenger side.

This video doesn't show much of the 968 L’Art's interior. Previous photos indicate there's a minimalist layout with no radio or HVAC controls on the center stack. Instead, a Tag Heuer watch and stopwatch occupy that spot. The instruments have a dark finish that looks stylish but seems hard to read.

Most of the body and portions of the interior are in the unique shade L'Art Green Pearl.

When it debuted the 968 L’Art, Porsche didn't announce any powertrain specs. Most of these models came with a naturally aspirated 3.0-liter four-cylinder making 236 horsepower (176 kilowatts) and 225 pound-feet (305 Newton-meters) of torque. The automaker also made 14 cars with a turbocharged engine producing 305 hp (227 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). There's no sign that the L’Art has the hotter powerplant, though.

The 968 was the final evolution of Porsche's front-engine, four-cylinder models that started with the 924 in the 1970s. This model was only available for the 1992 through 1995 model years in the United States. Buyers had the choice of a coupe or convertible body.

L'Art de L'Automobile first showed its unique 968 to the public at Paris Fashion Week in 2021. The new video suggests the car might now be on the road in California. So if you're in the area, keep an eye out for this green machine.