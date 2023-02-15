Listen to this article

A new generation of Mercedes-Benz E-Class is on the horizon, and plenty of variants are on the way, ranging from basic to high performance. The one in these spy shots is the AMG E 53 wagon, which is on the spicier end of the spectrum.

The Mercedes engineers cover the wagon with quite a bit of camouflage, but we can notice some details. Perforations in the covering on the lower fascia suggest there are large openings there for directing air to where it is needed. The headlights have an LED strip on top and curved elements on the bottom. An eggcrate grille hides the vertical slats for the production model.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG E53 Wagon Spy Photos

21 Photos

The wagon rides on wheels with a gloss black finish and multi-spoke design. The tires are 20-inch Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S rubber. Red brake calipers are visible behind them.

At the back, there's lots of covering. The taillights have the Mercedes star emblem as part of their design. There are four, circular exhaust outlets – two on each side.

There are small doors on each rear fender. One is likely for refueling the combustion engine, and the other is for charging the PHEV system.

The setup is reportedly a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and an electric motor. The C 63 has an electrically assisted turbo, but it's not clear if this tech would apply to the lesser E 53, too.

In terms of power output, expect the figure to be less than the C 63's 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 752 pound-feet (1,020 Newton-meters) of torque. That model also has a nine-speed automatic, and the rear-mounted electric motor has a two-speed gearbox

The new E-Class reportedly debuts in late 2023 or early 2024. Generally, Mercedes staggers the launch of the regular models and the AMG variants. This means we might not see the E 53 and E 63 until next year.