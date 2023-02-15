Listen to this article

The current Volkswagen Touareg was introduced five years ago as the brand's flagship model following the demise of the Phaeton. While other cars would be getting ready for the next generation by now, the peeps from Wolfsburg are preparing a mid-cycle update for the Mk3. Prior to its world premiere at the beginning of May, the Audi Q7's less fancy cousin is being previewed in surprisingly revealing teaser images.

Shown here in the range-topping R guise is the 2024 Touareg flaunting a light bar to mirror other VW SUVs, including the recently updated Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport in North America. The wide light strip is flanked by a new set of matrix headlights with 38,400 micro LEDs and the ability to project lane guidance, among others.

2024 Volkswagen Touareg facelift teasers

31 Photos

Fresh wheel designs in sizes of up to 21 inches will be offered with the facelift. The plug-in hybrid performance version gets blue brake calipers with "R" branding. At the back, the VW badge lights up and we're expecting to see a light bar on the tailgate once the camouflage will be removed. Depending on the trim level, there will be modified front and rear bumpers.

As far as tech is concerned, there's now a roof-mounted sensor for measuring the added weight (up to 100 kilograms or 220 pounds) to automatically adjust the electronic stability control system. Rear-wheel steering is available only on the non-R models while both the standard steel and optional air suspensions have been revised. Other goodies include an active anti-roll system and powertrains delivering a "new synthesis of comfort and performance."

That being said, output figures remain unchanged as the popular 3.0-liter V6 TDI will continue to be offered with 231 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) along with a more powerful configuration rated at 286 hp and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm). Should you prefer a gasoline mill, the 3.0-liter V6 will be good for 340 hp and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm).

On the electrified side, the Touareg eHybrid will offer a combined 381 hp and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm). Step up to the Touareg R eHybrid and output grows to 456 hp and 516 lb-ft (702 Nm). The two PHEVs boast a 14.3-kWh lithium-ion battery pack providing an electric range similar to the pre-facelift models, so just under 30 miles (nearly 50 kilometers).

Regardless of the powertrain, all Touaregs will come as before with standard 4Motion all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. It'll continue to be made in Bratislava, Slovakia alongside other large SUVs riding on the MLB platform: Audi Q7 and Q8, Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, along with the Bentley Bentayga. Fun fact, the Lamborghini Urus' body is also made there.