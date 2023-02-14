Listen to this article

BMW is preparing the next-generation 5 Series, which will be available as a sedan and a wagon. A new video shows the sedan out testing on public roads attempting to hide its new design.

The sedan in the video is still wearing a camouflage wrap and distorting cladding, obscuring the model's new yet familiar shape. It won't adopt the controversial styling of other BMW models, featuring a slim kidney grille, a lower bumper opening, and sleek headlights, which appear to be stand-in units on this test vehicle. The video also captures the sedan's flush door handles.

Gallery: New BMW 5 Series Touring Spy Shots

13 Photos

The clip provides a brief peek inside the new 5 Series. It's difficult to see anything specific, but previous spy shots revealed it has a dual-screen layout on the dashboard and an iX-like center console. The car will come with BMW's latest iDrive infotainment software system.

The next-generation BMW 5 Series will ride on the automaker's CLAR platform. This will underpin the entire model range, from the gasoline, diesel, and hybrid versions to the all-electric i5. While BMW will offer the model with a range of powertrain choices, they won't be available in every market. The gas-powered 530i and all-electric i5 will arrive in the United States to start.

While BMW will lean heavily on electrification with the next-generation model, the M5 is expected to return. It's also rumored to be the only next-generation 5 Series variant to feature a V8 engine. However, BMW will electrify it, likely using the S68 engine that powers the new 760i, X7 M60i, and XM. The powertrain will make 750 horsepower (559 kilowatts) in the range-topping XM variant coming this year, which should be plenty of power for the coveted M car.

BMW hasn't set a debut date for the new 5 Series, but it will break cover sometime later this year. The automaker will also launch a Touring wagon version. The gas-powered sedan should arrive alongside the electric versions, with the hotter M5 in sedan and wagon flavors following some time in 2024. We expect future test vehicles to begin losing some of their camouflage as we approach the car's debut.