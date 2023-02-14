Listen to this article

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the second generation Citan back in August 2021 as a rebadged and slightly redesigned version of the Renault Kangoo. The French light commercial vehicle is available in standard and long-wheelbase versions and it seems that the German company is also working on a stretched variant of the Citan.

What you see in the gallery above are spy photos with the Citan LWB. The prototypes spied by our people don't have a huge amount of camouflage but that’s perfectly understandable since there’s not much to be hidden. We don’t expect any visual changes compared to the standard Citan with no elements of a facelift or similar.

All test cars are from the passenger version but just like the longer Renault Kangoo Maxi, Mercedes is also going to offer the Citan LWB as a cargo model. Those of you who live in Europe and miss the glory days of the MPV segment will probably be happy to hear the stretched van from Stuttgart will be available in a seven-seat configuration.

Other than that, the vehicle won’t have any changes compared to the regular Citan. This means the mechanicals will be mirrored, including the 1.5-liter diesel engine with 74 horsepower (55 kilowatts), 94 hp (70 kW), or 114 hp (85 kW). In the short Citan, all three variants are offered for the cargo version, while the Citan Tourer is sold only with the mid-range diesel. There’s also a 1.3-liter gasoline turbocharged mill with either 101 hp (75 kW) or 129 hp (96 kW).

It will be interesting to see whether the longer Citan will also receive an electric version. The eCitan has an electric motor powering the front wheels with a peak output of 120 hp (90 kW) and 181 lb-ft (245 Nm) of torque. A 44-kilowatt-hour battery pack stores energy for up to 177 miles (285 kilometers) at a single charge under the WLTP combined driving cycle. Optionally, the van can be equipped with a 75 kW DC onboard charger.