The 1974 Chevrolet Corvette was a powerful and sleek sports car that was popular among car enthusiasts. However, one particular Corvette Stingray was hidden away in a barn for over 34 years, untouched and unseen. That is until a team of car experts and enthusiasts, including Robbie Layton, were called in to help the owner, Terry, bring the car out of hiding and restore it to its former glory.

In the video, Terry explains that the classic Corvette Stingray was bought in 1982, and it had been parked since 1989. It was a spur-of-the-moment purchase, but one that she has always felt proud of.

Unfortunately, the car was left to sit in a barn, and over the years, it had become covered in dust, dirt, and debris. Mice had also taken up residence inside, leaving feces and other debris all over the car's interior.

The team's first order of business was to drag the car out of the concrete hole it had been sitting in for so long. They then set to work cleaning the exterior of the car, which was covered in years of grime and dust. As they began to vacuum the car, they found evidence of the mice that had taken over the interior. The mice had caused extensive damage, leaving behind stains and nests.

Despite the damage caused by the mice, the team at WD Detailing was able to bring the car back to life. They removed the luggage rack and thoroughly cleaned the exterior, wheels, and engine bay. They also took apart the interior, removing all the damaged components and cleaning up the stains left behind by the mice.

With the help of a team of experts, this classic Chevy Corvette has been given a new lease on life. The car, once covered in dust, grime, and mouse droppings, now looks almost as good as new. It's a testament to the passion and dedication of car enthusiasts who are willing to put in the hard work to bring an old classic back to life.