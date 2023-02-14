Listen to this article

The Ferrari Purosangue made its way to Norway as part of the automaker's latest video. The promotional video featured the four-door model driving through winding mountain passes, along breathtaking ocean-side roads, and through stunning natural landscapes. The video showcases the Purosangue's ability to handle various driving conditions.

Known for its picturesque terrain, Norway provided a great backdrop for the Purosangue. The not-SUV surefootedly navigated through the country's dramatic fjords and majestic mountains. The combination of the Purosangue's powerful performance and advanced features, along with the stunning scenery of Norway, creates a compelling image of a luxury vehicle that is both capable and sophisticated.

Gallery: 2023 Ferrari Purosangue

32 Photos

The Purosangue is Ferrari's first four-door model, joining its lineup of luxury cars such as the Roma and SF90. The "thoroughbred" has a unique configuration that has been designed more as a four-door sports car than as an SUV. In fact, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna stated that the new model is not an SUV and Ferrari is not even talking about SUVs.

The Purosangue's design reflects the sporty and aerodynamic features typical of a Ferrari. The trunk has a modest 16.7 cubic-foot (473-liter) volume that prioritizes aerodynamics over practicality. Ferrari’s design head, Flavio Manzoni, and development boss, Gianmaria Fulgenzi, have described a "delicate dance" between their departments to do their jobs while maintaining slippery aerodynamics. The Purosangue has a 118.8-inch wheelbase and a dry weight of 4,482 pounds, which is the lowest in its competitive set.

Ferrari claims that the Purosangue is in its own category. The car embraces the old school with a massive, naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 under that long hood. The Purosangue is estimated to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.3 seconds and achieve a top speed in excess of 192 mph (309 km/h).

The Purosangue has an active suspension system made in partnership with Multimatic. The system uses Active Spool Valve technology and four 48-volt actuators to control the damper’s stroke. With an all-wheel-drive powertrain and a powerful mill under the hood, we can only imagine the feeling behind the steering wheel during that drive in Norway.