Hot off of showing the Ram 1500 REV during the Super Bowl, the Stellantis pickup-focused brand allegedly has another truck under consideration. Division boss Mike Koval Jr. tells Motor Trend had a midsized model in the planning stages.

"We can clinic it to see if it is the right truck," Koval Jr. said. He indicated that Ram planned to show the pickup to folks from dealers during a meeting in March.

The smaller truck reportedly has an electrified powertrain, according to Motor Trend. Although, specifics aren't yet available.

Dodge (the branding before Ram) built the Dakota from the 1987 to 2011 model years. Outside of the United States, Ram continued to offer pickups that fit below the 1500 in the brand's lineup. Recently, we have seen several galleries of spy shots of a rumored 1200 model for filling this role.

Chevrolet, GMC, and Ford, which are Ram's primary competitors in the truck market in the US, already offer midsized trucks in the forms of the Colorado, Canyon, and Ranger, respectively. Ram has been absent from this segment in the country for over a decade.

Motor1.com reached out to Ram for comment. "We are unable to comment on potential future products," a spokesperson told us.

In addition, Ram is considering whether to offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the 1500. The company refers to this setup as a "range-electric paradigm breaker."

Ram debuted the 1500 Revolution BEV Concept at CES in 2023, but the Super Bowl ad exposed the electric pickup to a nationwide audience in the US. In concept form, the truck has two electric motors and can recharge at up to 350 kilowatts on DC power. It rides on the STLA Frame platform.

However, Ram is clear that the 1500 Revolution BEV Concept is different from the truck that the company plans to build, so these factors are subject to change. The automaker plans to put the truck into production in 2024. This timing suggests a debut for the 2025 model year in the US.

