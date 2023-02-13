Listen to this article

Ford is preparing to launch a new electric crossover in Europe. It’s part of the company’s efforts to transition its lineup on the continent to only electric vehicles by the end of the decade. The new photos capture the stubby crossover up close and testing in public for the first time.

The photos show the crossover wearing a full-body camouflage wrap with just a few bits exposed, just like the previous spy shots. The EV has a flat face with a protruding front bumper that houses a rectangular lower opening flanked by vertical inlets. Portions of the headlights poke out through the camouflage, pushed to the edges of the hood.

Gallery: Ford Electric Crossover Spy Photos

12 Photos

Ford covered the rear as well, hiding the finer design details. The crossover features a small roof spoiler, a chunky liftgate, and a sporty-looking faux diffuser. It looks like a typical crossover with boxy proportions and few surprises with the styling. The photographer couldn’t capture the interior, but it appears as if Ford attempted to hide it under a blanket.

Ford’s new EV is supposed to be part of its partnership with Volkswagen. The two inked an agreement in 2020 to collaborate on EV development even though Ford recently scaled back its ambitions to just two models. The automaker is allegedly working on a “medium-sized crossover,” which this model is supposed to be, and a “sport crossover.”

The Blue Oval’s new electric vehicle is supposed to share its underpinnings with the Volkswagen ID.4, riding on the same MEB platform. However, the Ford is believed to have a unique interior and offers 311 miles (500 kilometers) of range in the WLTP. We’ll learn more about Ford’s new EV powertrain and its range when it officially debuts.

Ford hasn’t announced when it plans to reveal the new EV, but it could happen as soon as next month. The new crossover is supposed to go on sale in Europe by the end of 2023, with Ford producing it at its factory in Cologne, Germany. The sport crossover that Ford is also developing will likely feature a more stylized design, which is expected to go on sale in 2024.