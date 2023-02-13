Listen to this article

No, Maserati isn't bringing back the Boomerang. Unveiled 51 years ago, the Giugiaro-penned showcar with its iconic wedge shape is one of the most spectacular concepts of the 20th century. Much like the rear-wheel-drive, mid-engined sports car was a one-off, the company with the Trident logo intends to build unique cars for those with deep pockets. These will be a level up from the special editions offered via the Fuoriserie customization program.

The announcement was made by Maserati chief engineer Davide Danesin in an interview with Top Gear magazine. Wealthy buyers will be able to ask the Italian brand to build a one-of-a-kind model, and hopefully, someone will commission a modern-day equivalent of the Boomerang based on the MC20 supercar. If not, the next best thing would be the Alfieri that never was.

1972 Maserati Boomerang concept

7 Photos

The Modena-based automaker is also keen on rolling out low-volume products. Davide Danesin told TG these would be Maserati's answer to the likes of Lamborghini's Countach LPI 800-4 and Ferrari's Daytona SP3. In other words, these would be completely re-bodied cars using existing platforms, either the MC20's or the GranTurismo's. That tells us retro-flavored vehicles are in the pipeline, so why not a Boomerang for the roaring '20s?

Leading the way will be a car without a license plate since the Project24 is going to be restricted to the track. The MC20 in a racing suit will have a limited production run of 62 units, with Maserati saying there won't be two cars alike. With 740 horsepower on tap, it'll pack almost 120 hp more than the street-legal supercar while being much lighter by having a dry weight of just 1,250 kilograms (2,756 pounds).

In the meantime, Maserati will be one of the first automakers to bring an electric convertible to the market by introducing the GranCabrio Folgore to join its ICE equivalent. A purely electric MC20 is also on the way, so it's safe to say parent company Stellantis is doing its homework to prepare the fabled marque for the inevitable EV era.