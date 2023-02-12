Listen to this article

In what seems like a continuation of a world tour, the Bugatti Mistral has made a stop in southern France, where it meets the wind that gave it its name. The Mistral roadster glides over the beautiful roads in the foothills above the Cote d’Azur, with the roar of its W16 powertrain echoing off the scenery.

The wind in this area, known as the mistral, is a dominant wind in the Mediterranean Sea that's known for its unrelenting power, much like the Bugatti roadster. Of note, the Mistral is powered by Bugatti's legendary W16 powertrain, producing 1,578 horsepower (1,177 kilowatts) and capable of reaching 261 miles per hour (420 kilometers per hour).

Gallery: Bugatti Mistral Visits Southern France

16 Photos

The Bugatti Mistral promises to deliver a driving experience unlike any other, allowing its driver to experience the freedom of nature and the full intensity of the W16 engine.

The Bugatti roadster is designed to glide through the air, using innovative designs to ensure optimum flow with its aerodynamic complexities. Two intakes mounted behind the driver and passenger feed air into the W16 engine, while a wider, deeper iteration of the famous Bugatti horseshoe grille allows for better airflow. All air taken through the sides is channeled across the two radiators over the rear wheels and then out through the X-shaped taillights.

The Bugatti W16 Mistral is not just a powerful roadster, but also a beautiful one. Take your time to gander at its beauty through the gallery above and you'll understand what we mean.

All 99 examples of the W16 Mistral have been sold, with configurations set to begin this year. The Mistral’s meeting with the mistral wind in southern France is a fitting tribute to its name and its powerful heritage. It is a true masterpiece of engineering and design, and a symbol of the ultimate driving experience.

As part of the world tour, the Mistral was previously in Japan where it visited the Kanda Myojin Shrine, Oishi Park, and Gora Kadan, highlighting its luxurious design with Tokyo's vivid hue on its background.