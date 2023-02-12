Listen to this article

Vin Diesel, the lead star of the popular "Fast and Furious" franchise, has revealed that he wants Robert Downey Jr. to be a part of the upcoming film in the series. Diesel, who plays the role of protagonist Dom Toretto, shared his thoughts about who he would like to see in the next movie while speaking to Variety at the trailer premiere of "Fast X".

When asked about his dream casting, he gave Robert Downey Jr.'s name without hesitation. Diesel described the character that he would like RDJ to play as the "antithesis of Dom" and someone who promotes AI and driverless cars, which is at direct odds with the Toretto philosophy.

However, when pressed about whether he has pitched the role to RDJ yet, Diesel declined to comment.

Diesel's co-star, Michelle Rodriguez, also shared her thoughts on the red carpet about who she would like to see in the final "Fast and Furious" film. She said she would like to see Matt Damon, the star of the "Jason Bourne" movies, in the movie. Rodriguez pointed out that the "Fast and Furious" franchise already has four Oscar winners and that Damon is also an Oscar winner, so it would be great to see him in the movie.

The upcoming "Fast X" movie, which will hit the silver screen in May, has a star-studded cast, with a mix of Hollywood A-listers and popular musicians.

The 10th installment to the long-running franchise stars Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Brie Larson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, and Cardi B. With the addition of Robert Downey Jr. or Matt Damon, the movie will likely become a blockbuster hit.

Vin Diesel's desire to have Robert Downey Jr. in the next "Fast and Furious" movie is exciting news for fans of the franchise. The idea of RDJ playing a character that is the antithesis of Dom Toretto adds a new dimension to the franchise, and it will be interesting to see how his character fits into the "Fast and Furious" world.