Rolls-Royce is set to launch a new era of electric power for the brand with the upcoming release of the Spectre. The Spectre will be the first all-electric vehicle produced by Rolls-Royce, marking a significant change for the luxury automaker. According to CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos in an interview with Car magazine, all new Rolls-Royces will be electric by the end of 2030.

"We also made the decision that this car you could not get electric and combustion. The Spectre is only electric. All future Rolls-Royces, new ones, will be only electric while maintaining what Rolls-Royce stands for. This should be the most dynamic RR ever in history. And it is," Muller-Otvos said in the interview.

The 2023 Rolls-Royce Spectre will have the typical Rolls-Royce proportions and look, but will be powered purely by electricity. The design and driving experience will remain faithful to the brand while incorporating the latest electric technology. This decision to only offer the Spectre in an electric variant sets a precedent for all future Rolls-Royces, which will also be electric-only.

However, Muller-Otvos confirmed that there will still be several years of combustion-engined Rolls-Royces available, including the Cullinan, Ghost, and Phantom.

Muller-Otvos believes that the transition to electric power will be a smooth one for Rolls-Royce, as their vehicles are already known for their smooth, quiet, and torquey driving experience. He also sees electric power as a good fit for the brand and its customers, who primarily live in city centers and use their vehicles for short journeys.

The future of the Rolls-Royce brand is certainly electric. The company has been working on EVs for over a decade and is now ready to launch its first all-electric vehicle, the Spectre. While all future Rolls-Royces will be electric, the cars will still maintain the luxury and driving experience that the brand is known for.

More importantly, this transition to electric mobility is in line with the brand's heritage, as the founders, Rolls and Royce, both were interested in new applications of electricity in vehicles.