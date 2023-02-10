Listen to this article

This week, Toyota added the Grand Highlander to its lineup, launching the new three-row crossover at the Chicago Auto Show. It won’t go on sale until sometime this summer, but when it does, 500 owners will also receive a new Nintendo Switch console and a copy of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe video game as part of a collaboration between Toyota and Nintendo.

Toyota celebrated the announcement by covering the new Grand Highlander in a Switch-themed wrap. It’ll be on display at the Chicago Auto Show and open to the public. Toyota installed large screens, speakers, and a Switch gaming console inside the vehicle for attendees to experience.

Gallery: 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

28 Photos

The new Grand Highlander sits between the regular three-row Highlander and the beefier Sequoia in Toyota’s lineup. It rides on the automaker’s TNGA-K platform and has three engine options. The standard engine is a turbocharged 2.4-liter without any electrification. Toyota also offers the crossover with its 2.5-liter hybrid four-cylinder. However, sitting at the top will be the Hybrid Max option with 362 horsepower (266 kilowatts) on tap, which Toyota has yet to detail fully. All-wheel drive will be available.

Toyota will offer the crossover in three trims when it goes on sale: XLE, Limited, and Platinum. Inside, there’s a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen as standard equipment, while features like heated seats, a JBL sound system, parking sensors, and more are available with the Limited trim. The entry-level XLE comes with goodies like Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, wireless charging, USB ports, and more. The Platinum offers all the features and amenities available, like the head-up display.

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander will join the lineup sometime in late summer. Toyota has not announced pricing information for the model. It should sit between the Highlander and Sequoia, which start at $36,420 and $58,365 (both prices exclude the $1,335 and $1,595 destination charges) for 2023, respectively. We’ll get more details and the pricing closer to its on-sale date. The Switch that Toyota is giving away with the crossover is the newer variant that features the new OLED screen.