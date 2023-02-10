Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The body of this car matches closely with previous spy shots of the A6 E-Tron. However, this one has larger brake discs with big, red calipers. This leads the spy photographers to think that the vehicle here could be the RS6 EV.

The current Audi Q7 is entering its ninth year on the market. Rather than launching a new generation, the brand is working on a second refresh for the model after already updating it in 2019.

BMW covers this iX2 EV with camouflage and body cladding to hide its design. One thing we can see is that there's a closed-off grille. The exposed, black section is probably for containing the safety sensors.

Here's the BMW i5 Touring electric wagon. The body still has lots of camouflage, but the production headlights and taillights appear to be on the vehicle.

Cupra Tavascan is an upcoming electric crossover, and these pictures let us see a prototype in the production-spec body.

The refreshed Ford F-150 receives an upgraded exterior with a new grille and revised rear. The gallery includes a peek inside where there appears to be a revised center stack.

While we know what the new Ford Mustang looks like, these spy shots give us a look inside the base model. Rather than the single bezel around the two screens, they are separate. There are also fewer pieces of shiny trim.

Genesis is preparing to give the GV80 a coupe variant. The camouflage on this one doesn't let us see the body's rear section, other than four exhaust pipes below the bumper. We expect the model to debut before the end of the year.

A Motor1.com reader shared these fantastic shots of the Lamborghini Aventador successor. Despite the camouflage, it appears to be wearing the production-spec body. There are stickers over the taillights.

Lamborghini is also preparing a version of the Urus with a plug-in hybrid electric powertrain. The styling should be similar to the existing model but with a modified front fascia.

This Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe has a section on the rear bumper for covering the charging port, which tells us this one has a plug-in hybrid powertrain. A photo through the rear window reveals this model has some tiny back seats.

Here are more shots of the GT for you to check out.

The Volkswagen Touareg is still available in Europe, and the brand is preparing to refresh it. The brand uses stickers to conceal the changes. The revisions appear to be quite small, though.

