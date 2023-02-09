Listen to this article

Ram’s first electric pickup truck will begin reaching customers sometime next year. That automaker confirmed today that it’d be called the Ram 1500 Rev, and we’ll get more details about the truck this Sunday. The automaker also released two teaser images of what appears to be the production pickup truck, our first look at it even though a concept debuted just last month.

The two teaser images don’t reveal much beyond the truck’s branding. However, there are a few visible details that reveal its production status. One photo showcases the truck’s closed-off grille and thick LED daytime running lights. An outline for a frunk is visible, as is a forward-facing camera just above the frunk button indent.

Gallery: Ram 1500 REV

2 Photos

The second image reveals the hood’s aggressive “REV” badging. This was also on the concept, but the production truck’s hood looks much sharper than the concept’s, with the lettering much easier to read. The pickup also has windshield wipers, which weren’t visible on the concept.

It’s unclear how much of the concept’s design will translate over onto the production pickup. After its reveal at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said that the design was just a concept “representative of what we want to do.”

Ram revealed the concept with all the bells and whistles – an 800-volt DC charging system, four-wheel steering, and a dual-motor layout. However, the automaker was mum on specific powertrain and performance details. The automaker did concept that the truck rode on the Stellantis STLA Frame platform, which is set to underpin a range of large battery-electric vehicles from the conglomerate.

One thing we do know is that the Ram 1500 Rev will feature a range-extending internal combustion engine. Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. made the revelation over a year ago. More recently, he iterated that Ram’s interest in other powertrains would help Ram differentiate its EV from its rivals. It might seem like an odd addition, but towing and hauling reduce a truck’s range.

We’ll hopefully get all the details soon enough. The Super Bowl is this Sunday, which would be a great platform to showcase the new Ram 1500 Rev in front of millions of viewers. Deliveries begin sometime next year.