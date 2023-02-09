Listen to this article

Honda will reportedly revive the LX, entry-level trims for the Civic and CR-V after removing these grades when initially announcing pricing for the 2023 examples. Cars Direct reports that they're now part of the order guide. Motor1.com is reaching out to Honda to confirm this info.

The 2023 Civic LX will reportedly start at $24,545 after the $1,095 destination fee. This will be $1,600 less than the Sport trim – the current entry-level model. The LX with the hatchback body will allegedly be $25,545, which will be $1,400 less than the Sport grade of the five-door model.

The LX models will reportedly lose heated seats and a smartphone charger. Plus, it will come with 16-inch steel wheels rather than the 18-inch aluminum pieces from the Sport grade.

For the 2024 model year, Honda will introduce a hybrid powertrain for the Civic Sedan and Hatchback. More details about this version will come later.

The CR-V LX will be $29,705, whereas the front-drive EX grade is currently $32,905 – a savings of $3,200. For the lower price, buyers get 17-inch wheels, rather than an 18-inch size, no heated seats, and a less powerful stereo.

The CR-V enters a new generation for the 2023 model year. The updated model gets revisions like a fresh look and an expanded suite of safety tech.

Recently, Honda also eliminated the LX grade from the Odyssey and Pilot. The trim level is still available on the Accord and HR-V.

So far, Honda has only reported 2023 sales for January. During the month, it delivered 84,514 vehicles, which was an increase of 14.3 percent over the same period in 2022. In that time, Civic sales were down 2.1 percent, but the CR-V experienced a 49.4 percent increase in volume.

Last year, Honda delivered 983,507 vehicles in the United States, which was a decrease of 33.2 percent from 1,466,630 units in 2021. In that year-over-year period, Civic sales were down 49.4 percent to 133,932 examples. The CR-V's numbers dropped 34.3 percent to a volume of 238,155.

