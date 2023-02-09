Listen to this article

20 years ago, Jeep unveiled a new Wrangler trim called Rubicon. It's named after a famous off-road trail in California, and of course Jeep is celebrating the occasion with a special edition Wrangler. Actually, it's celebrating with two. Say hello to the (deep breath) 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary edition, available in limited quantities for the 4xe or 392 trim levels.

Whichever Wrangler you choose, both feature the same 20th-anniversary upgrades and while it's primarily an appearance package, there are some mechanical upgrades. Jeep adds a half-inch suspension lift and bolts up beadlock-capable wheels, and if you choose the Hemi-powered 392, you also get an onboard air compressor. If those items aren't enough, an optional Level II upfit from American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) is available on both trims. That adds 37-inch off-road tires, a winch, AEV bumpers and skid plates, upgraded suspension, off-road lights, an AEV steering damper, tire carrier, and on the 4xe you get a 4.56:1 axle ratio.

Gallery: 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary Editions

20 Photos

As for the standard-issue appearance enhancements, the 20th Anniversary edition adds a "new interpretation" of Jeep's seven-bar grille with a triple-hoop grille guard. Steel bumpers are bolted up, an integrated front off-road camera is added, an 83-piece tool kit is installed, and 20th Anniversary badging is applied. Inside, the driver and passengers ride in a special red/black cockpit with leather seats and red leather on the instrument panel bolster.

"Twenty years ago, a small group of enthusiastic Jeep engineers affectionately known as the ‘Lunatic Fringe,’ with grit and determination and their personal credit cards, designed, engineered, and developed the most capable Wrangler yet – the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon – and over delivered on everyone’s expectations because they knew it was what Jeep customers wanted,” said Jim Morrison, head of Jeep in North America.

Jeep doesn't mention specific production numbers for the 20th Anniversary Rubicon 4xe and 392, other than to say they are limited-run vehicles. However, Jeep does say the optional AEV Level II upfit will be limited to 150 units. And it will be a pricey upfit – $20,135 on the Rubicon 392 and $21,983 for the Rubicon 4xe, and that doesn't include an extra $995 "upfit logistics charge." Add that to the 20th Anniversary starting prices ($69,585 on 4xe and $90,895) and you have two of the most expensive Jeep Wranglers of all time.

Production for both models will commence by the end of Q1 2023 and reach dealerships in the spring or early summer. Order books are open now.