Listen to this article

The current generation Audi Q7 debuted in early 2015, which means the model is entering its ninth year on the market. Usually, the products have shorter lifecycles in the automotive industry, but the Ingolstadt-based company doesn’t have imminent plans to launch a new generation of its luxury SUV. Instead, it is working on a facelift for the model and we have new spy photos showing a camouflaged prototype.

This isn’t going to be the first facelift for the Q7. Back in 2019, the model received new technologies and a fresh new front fascia. We doubt this second facelift will bring as important changes as the previous one, but we can already see design tweaks on this test car. Don’t expect anything huge but be prepared for a refreshed styling front and back.

Gallery: Audi Q7 facelift new spy photos

13 Photos

The camouflage hides new headlights and taillights, as well as a new front grille with different patterns and wide horizontal panels that could be active shutters. A recent rendering provides a very accurate preview of what the 2024 Q7 could look like.

This obviously isn’t an electric machine which means those little panels can be used to provide extra cooling for the combustion engine. Judging by those more subtle exhaust pipes at the back, on the other hand, this isn’t the SQ7 but the regular version of the model. It will be very interesting to see whether Audi is planning new engines for the Q7 family, though, at this early stage, we have no confirmation that improvements are being planned.

The lack of interior camouflage hints at minimal or no changes inside the cabin. Still, we expect to see improvements in line with what the updated Q8 will get, including a new steering wheel, an updated MMI infotainment interface, and possibly new trims and upholstery options. Look for an official debut in the second half of this year with sales possibly starting before the year’s end as a 2024 model.