Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

The mid-cycle refresh for the Peugeot 2008 is expected to bring not only a new fascia but also a more powerful electric model with a larger capacity battery. As this rendering previews, the front end should be inspired by the new Peugeot 408.

The Volvo EX30 will arrive later year and take the position of the brand’s entry-level electric crossover. It will take inspiration from the range-topping EX90 with a stylish design and a platform shared with a future small Polestar crossover and the Smart #1.

Audi is a little late to refresh its large SUV range – BMW and Mercedes-Benz already unveiled their respective facelifted models – though it won’t take long until the overhauled Q8 arrives. The refresh will bring a new front fascia and new electrified engines under the hood.

Yes, this is yet another SUV from Ingolstadt that is about to be facelifted soon. In this case, however, the Q7 is getting a second facelifted after the improvements introduced back in 2019. We expect to see it later this year as a 2024 model.