Manhart is known for its visually and technically extensive car conversions, including the MH3 600, the MH3 GTR, and the MH4 GTR II – all of which are designed to attract attention. However, not everyone wants a loud and extroverted appearance and that's where Manhart's other works come in.

The German tuner introduces the new Manhart MH4 600, which is based on the G82 generation BMW M4 Competition but with subtle refinements. The car retains its standard Style 1000 M forged wheels from the M Performance Parts range but has a striking matte gold bronze finish. The front wheels are 20 inches while the rear ones measure 21.

As with most Manhart builds, the MH4 600 is equipped with carbon fiber components on the exterior, picked from the Manhart and M Performance Parts ranges. Of note, the company offers its parts individually or in any combination.

The real magic of the MH4 600 lies in its engine upgrade. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter S58 engine has been boosted to 635 horsepower (474 kilowatts) and 575 pound-feet (780 Newton-meters) of torque, thanks to the installation of Manhart's auxiliary control unit.

The engine aftermarket tuning results in a 0-200 km/h acceleration time of just 10.5 seconds. The tuned BMW M4 Competition also features a Manhart stainless steel exhaust system (optional carbon-coated pipes available) and a choice of downpipes, either with 300-cell GESI catalytic converters or without.

Additionally, the suspension has been optimized with a choice between H&R springs or the Manhart coilover suspension. In terms of braking, the BMW carbon ceramic brake system, which comes at an extra cost, remains unchanged.

The MH4 600 is a perfect example of how Manhart can build a car that is subtly designed yet powerful and high-performing. The only catch is that the options are without Germany's TÜV approval so they are only intended for export.