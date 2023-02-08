Listen to this article

The Chicago Auto Show kicks off this week, and Jeep will have something to show us on Thursday. The automaker posted a teaser video to Twitter asking people to "tune in" for the "powerful premiere.” The short clip showed an old TV flying toward the screen that displayed a cartoon Jeep, its articulating suspension, and the words "Proud Member Lunatic Fringe."

That's all Jeep would provide about its big reveal, so it's unclear what we'll get to see. The name "Lunatic Fringe" allegedly references hardcore off-road enthusiasts working within the halls of Jeep who have helped direct the model's direction for more than 20 years. They have also created one-off concepts and other vehicles, and we're eager to see the next installment.

At the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, Jeep unveiled the limited-edition Wrangler JPP 20, an off-road SUV fitted with a wide array of Jeep Performance Parts, and the big reveal might be something similar. Or Jeep could have something else in the cards as the automaker plans to electrify every model in its lineup by 2025. We'll know in less than 24 hours.

When the public show kicks off, attendees can experience Camp Jeep. First introduced at the show in 2004, the camp allows people to experience free test track rides. The exhibition features a 28-foot tall mountain with 45-degree approach and departure angles that help Jeep demonstrate its vehicles' off-road capabilities. Jeep will offer rides in the Wrangler, Gladiator, the Grand Cherokee, and their variants.

Jeep won't be the only Stellantis brand to have a debut at the show. Ram will show off the 1500 Revolution electric pickup concept. Ram already revealed it, but this will be the vehicle's first appearance at an auto show. Ram will also have a test track in its event space, offering rides in its range of trucks. Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, and Fiat will also have vehicles on display at the show. Alfa and Dodge have new crossovers to show off, while the Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept teases the brand’s future direction.