The 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer debuts with a refreshed front and an expanded suite of standard technology. Pricing for the updated model is not yet available. Buyers can select from LS, LT, Activ, and RS trims.

The Trailblazer's revised nose boasts narrower, sharper lights on the upper section of the grille. The lower lamps now have an oval shape. A trapezoidal opening in the lower fascia is at the bottom of the front. The new color choices are Copper Harbor Metallic and Cacti Green.

To differentiate the various trims, the Trailblazer RS has black exterior trims, a trapezoidal mesh pattern in the grille, 19-inch wheels, and a pair of chrome finished-exhaust tips. The Activ is a more rugged trim with revised shocks and dampers for better performance off-road.

Inside, the 2024 Trailblazer now comes with an 11-inch diagonal infotainment display that replaces the previous standard 7.0-inch screen or optional 8.0-inch monitor. The system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Plus, there's now an 8.0-inch driver display in the instrument cluster that replaces the existing 4.2-inch unit.

The standard equipment includes push-button start, cruise control, and a high-definition rear-facing camera. A wireless phone charger is an option on the LT, Activ, and RS trims.

The front passenger seat folds flat to fit items up to 8.5 feet (2.59 meters) long when the rear seatback is folded. There are up to 54.4 cubic feet (1,540 liters) of cargo volume.

The Trailblazer's powertrains don't change. The standard engine is a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder making 137 horsepower (102 kilowatts) and 162 pound-feet (220 Newton-meters) of torque. It hooks up to a CVT driving the front wheels.

There's also a 1.3-liter turbocharged three-cylinder that makes 155 hp (116 kW) and 174 lb-ft (236 Nm). With front-wheel drive, the engine pairs with a CVT. If a buyer selects the available all-wheel-drive system, the vehicle gets a nine-speed automatic.

Chevy introduced the current iteration of the Trailblazer for the 2021 model year. When it launched, the price started at $19,995 before the destination fee. As of the 2023 model, the model begins at $23,395 after $1,295 for destination.