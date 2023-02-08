Listen to this article

The Ford F-150 just celebrated its 41st consecutive year as the best-selling vehicle in the United States. The Blue Oval is preparing to refresh the truck for the 2024 model year, which should help keep it competitive in the popular pickup segment. Here's our latest look at the updated model.

Our spies believe this is the range-topping Limited trim level, and it clearly has the four-door SuperCrew body. The engineers cover the front end with a mix of fabric and a camouflage wrap. The material hides most of the details, but the stacked LED headlights are visible. The truck rides on black wheels with six slotted spokes.

The development team completely hides the rear end. Even the taillights are barely visible. Covering the area so thoroughly suggests Ford plans to make some design changes back there.

In previous spy shots, there's a better view of the updated taillights. There's a vertical line bisecting them that angles toward the outer edge at the top.

We have seen earlier photos of other trims of the updated F-150. This includes spy shots of the revised Raptor R, which is a fairly new model but is still receiving styling upgrades.

A single photo (above) offers a peek into the interior. It's hard to see, but there now appears to be something above the infotainment screen. The element might be the HVAC vents. If so, the display might be able to be wider because the vents currently flank the monitor.

It's not clear yet whether Ford would make any powertrain changes to the refreshed F-150. These mid-cycle updates are a common time to introduce new engines or drivetrain options. However, we have no specific details available at this time.

We expect the refreshed F-150 to go on sale for the 2024 model year. If that's the case, then an unveiling would likely happen around the midpoint of the year.

