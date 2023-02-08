Listen to this article

Generally speaking, you've already seen the new Subaru Crosstrek. We say generally because buyers in the United States will have different Crosstrek flavors to choose from. That's made abundantly clear in the latest teaser images from Subaru, likely the last we will see before the crossover's official reveal on February 9.

To refresh your memory, the Crosstrek was introduced to Japan last year as a 2023 model. It's already on sale in the Land of the Rising Sun, but you won't find a Sport model on dealership lots there. That's been the focus of teasers for the US version, which aside from badging apparently includes yellow trim on the front and rear fascias. Previous teasers also showed yellow trim along the sides, down low by the rocker panels. It's unclear at this time if there are more in-depth changes under the skin.

Gallery: 2023 Subaru Crosstrek (JDM)

106 Photos

As for the rest of the SUV, the new model is ever-so-slightly larger than the one it replaces. From the side, it doesn't look considerably different but at the front, there's a much larger grille. It's the focal point of a completely new face with smaller headlights at the top and larger driving lamps at the bottom. Wheel arches still wear prominent plastic trim, but for 2024 that trim gets larger with squared-off edges.

Inside you'll find a considerably larger 11.6-inch touchscreen display, mounted portrait style to cover pretty much the entire central dash area. It's mounted above a console that retains a traditional shift stalk for the transmission, and there are also plenty of traditional knobs and buttons for controlling common-use systems. It's important to note that we're talking about the Japanese model here – the North American Crosstrek hasn't debuted yet. But there's no reason to believe the interior will be significantly different, if there are any differences at all.

It might be a different case under the hood. In Japan, the Crosstrek gets a mild hybrid powertrain consisting of a 2.0-liter flat four-cylinder with 145 horsepower and a single electric motor offering a 13-hp boost. It's also available with front-wheel drive in addition to being all-paw, but US buyers will likely get all-wheel drive exclusively. As for the engine, the 182-hp 2.5-liter boxer engine offered in the outgoing model could be offered along with a hybrid option.

All questions will be answered in 24 hours, so stay tuned to Motor1.com for the latest. In the meantime, jump into the Rambling About Cars podcast for more automotive news flavored with a pinch of wit.