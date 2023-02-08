Listen to this article

Rolls-Royce debuted the Spectre electric coupe in October 2022, but the posh brand has been continuing development since then. The latest step in the testing process was sending the car to South Africa for hot-weather evaluations.

Temperatures during South Africa's summer can reach as high as 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50 Celcius). Plus, there are a variety of roads with a mix of surfaces. The evaluations include tuning the anti-roll stabilization system because the heat can affect the hardness of rubber components. Similarly, the company is adjusting the cabin sealing materials because different climates alter how they perform.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Spectre Hot Weather Testing

The Spectre has covered nearly 1.243 million miles (2 million kilometers) of testing. Over that distance, Rolls-Royce has used the principle of marginal gains to develop the car. The strategy means making small changes over time that cumulatively result in big developments.

Rolls-Royce says that Spectre testing is about 80 percent complete. The final phase is what the company calls Lifestyle Analysis. This consists of using the EV the way a buyer would, including driving in global megacities.

Preliminary specs are all that's available for the Spectre. Rolls-Royce estimates the coupe has 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. The coupe should be able to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.4 seconds. The predicted range is 260 miles (418 kilometers).

For maximizing occupant comfort, the Spectre rides on the Planar suspension system. The tech can decouple the anti-roll bars so that each wheel acts independently. Rolls-Royce says this setup provides a smoother driving experience.

Spectre deliveries begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. Rolls-Royce is accepting orders but is not publically disclosing the EV's price. Even if you don't plan on buying one, the online configurator is already available so you can personalize the electric coupe.

