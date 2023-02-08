Listen to this article

The long journey to this year’s World Car of the Year has begun with the announcement of the ten finalists in the main category of the competition, plus the top four finalists in the five additional World Car Awards. The winners will be announced on April 5 during the 2023 New York International Auto Show.

The WCOTY jury includes 100 international automotive journalists from 32 countries around the world. The 10 finalists were chosen from an initial list of 30 contenders. Without further ado, these are this year’s finalists in the main category:

World Car of the Year finalists:

Alfa Romeo Tonale

BMW 2 Series Coupé

BMW X1 / iX1

Honda HR-V (NA) / ZR-V (JP, CH, ASEAN)

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Kia Niro

Mazda CX-60

Mercedes-Benz C

Nissan Ariya

Nissan Z

Below are the top five finalists in each of the competition’s four additional categories. It’s important to note there were just three entries in the World Urban Car segment, which means all three candidates automatically become finalists. As weird as it seems, the Citroen C3 is one of the three finalists in this class, though this one is not the European model, but the one that's produced in India.

World Electric Vehicle finalists:

BMW i7

Genesis GV60

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Kia Niro EV

Lucid Air

World Luxury Car finalists:

BMW 7 Series / i7

Genesis G90

Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Lucid Air

World Performance Car finalists:

BMW M4 CSL

Kia EV6 GT

Nissan Z

Porsche 911 (992) GT3 RS

Toyota GR Corolla

World Urban Car finalists:

Citroen C3

ORA Funky Cat / Haomao

Volkswagen Taigo/Nivus

Additionally, there's a design award. The design panel includes six top design experts, such as Ian Callum and Shiro Nakamura. The jurors selected the following vehicles as finalists in this class: Cadillac Lyriq, Hyundai Ioniq 6, Land Rover Range Rover, Lucid Air, and Nissan Z.

In the next stage, the top three models will be announced on March 7, followed by the declaration of the winners in all categories on April 5.