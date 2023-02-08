Listen to this article

Just yesterday, BMW unveiled the refreshed 2024 X5 and the Bavarian company continues its work on another member of the ‘5’ family – the next-generation 5 Series. Our spies caught a prototype of the model’s electric version in wagon form – a vehicle tentatively known as the i5 Touring. The prototype has a lot of camouflage covering its body but it is already wearing its production headlights and taillights.

The only exterior section that isn’t disguised on this trial vehicle is its roof – everything else is covered with camouflage foil and there are small fake body panels attached to the front bumper making it look out of place. If you think this is a combustion-powered prototype, check out the Electrified Vehicle stickers on the doors, as well as the bumper which lacks exhaust pipes.

With the new 5 Series family, BMW will take the evolutionary path and won’t change the model’s exterior drastically. Underpinning all members of the 5er range will be the CLAR architecture, which means different kinds of body styles with different powertrains will be produced on the same assembly line. The company will bet heavily on electrification and there’s even a rumor that only the range-topping M5 model will be available with a V8 engine. As a side note, BMW is also expected to launch an M5 Touring to complement the M3 Touring in the performance wagon segment.

We don’t know much about what will hide underneath the skin of the i5. The battery-powered model could share technologies with the i4 and iX, though BMW has been tight-lipped about its plans regarding the electric 5 Series. The i5 Touring will become one of the very few electric wagons on the global markets.

The first to arrive from the overhauled 5 Series family will be the conventional sedan, which was confirmed to debut later this year together with the zero-emissions versions. The M5 Sedan (G90) and M5 Touring (G91), meanwhile, should follow next year.