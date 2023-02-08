Listen to this article

We receive the vast majority of spy photos from professionals who do this for a living but every now and then, readers reach out to us with images they take of future cars. Such is the case here with a couple of Motor1 fans sending us interesting pics of the Lamborghini Aventador successor caught undergoing final testing. Seemingly featuring the full production body, the V12 hybrid supercar was seen in Lecce, Italy.

The peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese put stickers onto the taillights to make them look as if they were borrowed from the outgoing Aventador, but we know better. As shown in the hugely revealing patent images last month, the partially electrified raging bull will have slim LED headlights with a "Y" motif. The disguise does a good job of hiding the large diffuser fins derived from the Centenario while the hexagonal exhaust finishers are impressively large.

2023 Lamborghini Aventador replacement spy photos

We also get to see the slats in the engine cover to cool down what Lamborghini has promised will be an all-new V12. In some of the up-close spy shots, you'll notice the top-mounted brake light, which a previous spy video of a different prototype revealed that it extends toward the rear of the car. Those 10-spoke alloy wheels are not particularly exciting but surely the Italian exotic marque will have other designs to better match the wild styling of its next flagship car.

Although the photographers were not able to shoot the prototype's front, previous encounters along with those patent images suggested the Aventador replacement will have a sleek fascia akin to the Sián FKP 37. Inside, expect a fully digital instrument cluster with a tachometer featuring an 8,500 rpm redline and a prominent V12 logo. The center console is likely to accommodate two touchscreens, with the upper one for the infotainment and the lower display for the climate settings. Some buttons, likely capacitive-touch keys, seemed to flank the bottom display.

The world premiere is scheduled to take place during the first quarter of 2023, specifically near the end of March. Lamborghini recently said goodbye to the Aventador platform and its pure V12 gasoline engine after 12 years with a pair of one-offs: Invencible Coupe and Autentica Roadster.