Football fans likely remember Super Bowl XXXI. Played on January 26, 1997, it saw the Green Bay Packers end a very long Super Bowl drought by beating the New England Patriots 35-21. Meanwhile, a vehicle that most car fans are likely to forget was in the mix – a 1997 Plymouth Neon in Espresso trim, painted green with gold trim. Considering the Pac's colors are green and gold, you probably see where this is going.

According to Chris VanKilsdonk at CV Wholesale in Green Bay, the Neon's color combo was noticed by a local casino. It was purchased by said casino to use as a promotional giveaway later in 1997, but not before getting autographed by the Super Bowl XXXI champs. That includes legendary quarterback and hall-of-famer Brett Farve, who led the team to victory that year. In an email to Motor1.com, VanKilsdonk explained a Wisconsin resident won the car at the casino and kept it garaged for the last 26 years, accumulating 11,000 miles. It was traded in at CV Wholesale, and it will soon hit the auction block on Bring A Trailer.

As far as Neon's go, this example is well-optioned. It's listed as a Highline model with the Espresso appearance package that, along with Espresso graphics, included a decklid spoiler and a power bulge hood, among other things. Beneath the bulging hood is the DOHC version of Chrysler's 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder, producing 150 horsepower. That's not a bad figure for a NA four-pot in 2023; back then it helped the Neon garner a popular following in the club racing scene thanks to its power and spirited suspension. It's a following that still exists today.

With a bunch of NFL player autographs on the trunk and an automatic transmission shifting gears, this ultra-low-mile Neon likely isn't a good autocross candidate. But it could be a wicked cool collectible for a diehard Packers fan. To the dealer's credit, photos at the online listing highlight some small paint scuffs and dents on the surface that might otherwise be passed off as normal wear. Photos underneath show a clean undercarriage, and the brown cloth interior looks straight from the '90s. The car also comes with its original manuals and some maintenance paperwork.

It's hard to say if there are any first-gen Neons left in the world with mileage this low. But it's safe to none have autographs from a Super Bowl championship team.