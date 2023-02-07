Listen to this article

It's not uncommon to wait months for pricing on a new vehicle to be announced, but Mazda isn't going slow when it comes to the CX-90. Having debuted at the end of January, we already have official pricing for the three-row SUV. It starts at $40,970, including a mandatory destination charge of $1,375.

What does that buy you? The CX-90 3.3 Turbo Select is the base trim level in the family, offering a detuned version of the turbocharged I6 making 280 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. If that sounds familiar, it's the same output found with the CX-60 sold in markets outside the US. A 48-volt mild-hybrid system is still in play, and all trims feature an eight-speed automatic with all-wheel drive. Mazda's Kinematic Posture Control for enhanced cornering is standard, as are a bevy of driver assist and safety features through the automaker's iActivsense system.

Gallery: 2024 Mazda CX-90

20 Photos

Inside, There's room for eight people with bench seats in the second and third rows. At the front is a standard 10.25-inch center infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto integration. The driver enjoys an eight-way power driver seat, everyone enjoys an eight-speaker stereo, and the base model CX-90 still rolls on 19-inch wheels. If that's not enough, additional trim levels include Preferred, Preferred Plus, Premium, and Premium Plus.

The least expensive CX-90 with the full-fat 340-hp I6 is the called the Turbo S, priced from $53,125. Aside from the power boost, seven-passenger seating with a two-place third row is standard, along with the larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen. It also adds lane-keep assist and active cruise control to the driver-assist list. Similar trim offerings for the Turbo S model culminate in the Turbo S Premium Plus flagship, where you'll find Nappa leather, heated quad captain's chairs, and more. But you will pay handsomely for it, as that raises the price to $61,325.

At $48,820, the 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV holds the middle ground in the line. It drops the inline-six in favor of the 2.5-liter e-Skyactiv powertrain, merging a four-cylinder with an electric motor for a combined output of 323 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. A 17.8 kWh battery gives the CX-90 PHEV the capability to run purely on electric power, and while Mazda doesn't officially offer an electric-only range, it's likely similar to the CX-60 PHEV's mark of around 39 miles.

Here's a complete breakdown of CX-90 trim levels and prices.

Model/Trim Base Price MSRP (incl. $1,375 destination fee) CX-90 Turbo Select $39,595 $40,970 CX-90 Turbo Preferred $43,445 $44,820 CX-90 Turbo Preferred Plus $45,900 $47,275 CX-90 Turbo Premium $48,900 $50,275 CX-90 Turbo Premium Plus $52,950 $54,325 CX-90 PHEV Preferred $47,445 $48,820 CX-90 PHEV Premium $52,900 $54,275 CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus $56,950 $58,325 CX-90 Turbo S $51,750 $53,125 CX-90 Turbo S Premium $56,450 $57,825 CX-90 Turbo S Premium Plus $59,950 $61,325

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 will reach dealerships in the spring, but for those who want more CX-90 content right now, check out the Rambling About Cars podcast below.