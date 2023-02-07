Listen to this article

The popularity of drag races has reached a peak level in recent years where nearly every YouTube channel or online publication makes quarter-mile competitions. There are some folks, like Throttle House, who have a good history of making exciting drag races and their latest episode doesn’t disappoint yet again. It’s a battle of three very different all-wheel-drive vehicles.

Let’s see what we have on the starting line in today’s drag race. Representing the pure American muscle power is the Shelby F-150 Super Snake with its monstrous 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine. It delivers about 775 horsepower (570 kilowatts) and is probably the heaviest from the trio, though there’s no information regarding its weight. The truck is priced at $114,030 in the United States.

Italy’s pride is defended by the Lamborghini Urus with its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. This mill is good for 650 hp (478 kW) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. The super SUV weighs 4,844 pounds (2,197 kilograms) and costs more than double the price of the Super Snake at $229,495.

Last but not least, there’s an electric vehicle in the mix. The Rivian R1S has a quad-motor electric powertrain with all-wheel-drive capability and an output of 845 hp (621 kW) and 908 lb-ft (1,231 Nm) of instant torque. It’s quite heavy at around 7,000 lbs (3,175 kg) but is the most affordable of all three contenders at $92,000 in the United States.

As you can see by the numbers, these are three very capable and very powerful machines, all three powered by four wheels. You’ll probably be surprised to see that one of the vehicles is significantly slower than the other two, though that’s relative because it isn’t slow in general. See which one takes the win in the video at the top of this page.