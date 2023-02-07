Listen to this article

We have more evidence that the facelifted BMW X5 will debut very, very soon – in fact, probably sooner than you would expect. The X5 LCI – where LCI stands for Life Cycle Impulse or BMW’s way of saying a facelift – appeared on Twitter in a short seven-second video (see below), showing a big surprise and announcing its imminent arrival.

Last week, we heard a rumor that the 2024 X5 will debut on February 7 and this first teaser of the model fuels the speculation. We can’t see much of the luxury SUV, though one thing strikes us at the very beginning – the facelifted X5 will receive an illuminated grille, which is likely going to be an optional extra. This styling feature wasn’t available for the pre-facelift X5, though it isn’t new in BMW’s SUV range as the X6 already has it.

Other highlights also include what seem to be redesigned headlights and taillights with new internal graphics. This isn’t something we didn’t know, however, as spy photos already hinted at modifications to the lighting clusters. Is there going to be additional visual changes? We can’t tell for sure from this teaser, though the kidney grilles may be redesigned and the bumpers could also be tweaked. New exterior colors and wheel designs seem likely as well.

Big hardware changes are expected inside the cabin, though. There, the infotainment system will be upgraded to BMW’s iDrive 8, despite the fact that the brand is already preparing for the launch of its next-generation infotainment hardware and software.

Gallery: 2024 BMW X5 M60i Spy Shots

16 Photos

Under the hood, more electrification is in the cards. The six- and eight-cylinder inline engines will likely receive some sort of electric support, while the X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid will get a more powerful mill. BMW is expected to pair a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with an electric motor for a peak output of 389 horsepower (290 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque.

All the details surrounding the 2024 X5 should become known soon – it’s likely a matter of hours, not days. We expect to see the SUV at BMW’s US dealerships later this year as a 2024 model.