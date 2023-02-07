Listen to this article

Owning a car is a long-term commitment with years of payments. That's why it would be nice to know if you'll still like the vehicle after a few years. You can't ask your future self that question, but you can do the next best thing by enlisting the opinions of other people. That's where Consumer Reports' member auto surveys come in handy.

Consumer Reports polls its members about their vehicles, specifically asking if they would buy the same car again. That information provides a telling data point about owner satisfaction and is used to compile an annual list of the 10 least satisfying cars. This year the results included some vehicles that scored well in road tests and reliability, as well as multiple vehicles from the same brands.

Including the Infiniti QX50, Nissan had three vehicles on the list. Only 40 percent of QX50 owners would buy the car again, along with 49 percent of Kicks owners and 51 percent of Altima owners. Consumer Reports recommended all three of these vehicles but noted they ranked below average in owner satisfaction.

Kia owners weren't fond of the Forte or the Seltos. The Forte rated higher with a 51 percent satisfaction rating, while the Seltos received a 48 percent rating. The Seltos received a recommended rating, but the Forte scored too low in other categories to get the black checkmark by its name.

Both Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen had two vehicles on the list. For Mercedes-Benz, 45 percent of GLA owners and 39 percent of GLB owners warmed up to their cars. Similarly, 48 percent of Volkswagen Taos owners and 38 percent of people who bought an Atlas Cross Sport said they would buy their SUVs again.

The other vehicle on the list was the Jeep Compass. Only 46 percent of its owners felt the small Jeep crossover lived up to their expectations. Consumer Reports does not have current test data for the Compass but indicated it scored below average on reliability and owner satisfaction.

There are many reasons why a vehicle may or may not live up to the owner's expectations. But the question, "Would you buy it again?" gets to the heart of those reasons and either provides an endorsement or condemnation of a vehicle's ownership experience.