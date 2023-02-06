Listen to this article

We can't say Lexus quietly announced pricing for its all-electric 2023 RZ crossover. Visit the official Lexus website and you'll see it emblazoned across the top of the page: The all-new 2023 RZ – All electric. All Lexus. Starting at $59,650. That figure includes destination charges, but it's a bit odd that Lexus didn't send an official announcement for the RZ's cost. Looking deeper, that's not the only thing curious about the pricing.

For starters, it's over $10,000 more than an all-wheel-drive Toyota bZ4X on which it shares just about everything. It's $15,000 more than the Subaru Solterra, which comes standard with an AWD layout. Granted, Lexus buyers get a posh interior with higher-grade materials and a larger touchscreen. There's more power too, 308 combined horsepower from its front and rear electric motors versus 215 for the clone-close bZ4X and Solterra. Are those upgrades alone worth a price tag of nearly $60,000?

That's where the second curious item comes in. The only way to get an RZ 450e at the $59,650 starting price is to get the black (Lexus calls it Caviar) exterior. Other colors start at $60,150, except for two-tone models with Black Onyx and a choice of blue or gray which start at $60,850. Similarly, bump up to the RZ Luxury trim level starting at $65,150 (Premium and Luxury are the only trims offered for 2023) and you'll see a similar pricing structure for colors.

At the Luxury level, you get a host of standard features including the Mark Levinson 13-speaker stereo, power heated seats, and more. Optional extras offer greater flexibility, such as the "activity mount" under the rear bumper which is essentially a receiver hitch that can't be used for towing. No wiring is included, and it's only rated for 110 pounds. Instead of towing, Lexus says this can be used as a mounting point for receiver-hitch accessories like cargo baskets or bike carriers. You can also select a dash cam for $375, a light-up Lexus grille badge for $200, and lighted door sills for $460.

With every option box selected, a maxed-out Lexus RZ 450e Luxury costs $72,209. That delivers a compact all-electric crossover with 308 hp and an estimated range of 225 miles. It's available for order now online at Lexus.com.