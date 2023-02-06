Listen to this article

We can't say Lexus quietly announced pricing for its all-electric 2023 RZ crossover. Visit the official Lexus website and you'll see it emblazoned across the top of the page: The all-new 2023 RZ – All electric. All Lexus. Starting at $59,650. That figure includes destination charges, but it's a bit odd that Lexus didn't send an official announcement for the RZ's cost. Looking deeper, that's not the only thing curious about the pricing.

For starters, it's over $10,000 more than an all-wheel-drive Toyota bZ4X on which it shares just about everything. It's $15,000 more than the Subaru Solterra, which comes standard with an AWD layout. Granted, Lexus buyers get a posh interior with higher-grade materials and a larger touchscreen. There's more power too, 308 combined horsepower from its front and rear electric motors versus 215 for the clone-close bZ4X and Solterra. Are those upgrades alone worth a price tag of nearly $60,000?

Gallery: 2023 Lexus RZ 450e

2023 Lexus RZ 450e
113 Photos
2023 Lexus RZ 450e 2023 Lexus RZ 450e 2023 Lexus RZ 450e 2023 Lexus RZ 450e 2023 Lexus RZ 450e 2023 Lexus RZ 450e 2023 Lexus RZ 450e

That's where the second curious item comes in. The only way to get an RZ 450e at the $59,650 starting price is to get the black (Lexus calls it Caviar) exterior. Other colors start at $60,150, except for two-tone models with Black Onyx and a choice of blue or gray which start at $60,850. Similarly, bump up to the RZ Luxury trim level starting at $65,150 (Premium and Luxury are the only trims offered for 2023) and you'll see a similar pricing structure for colors.

At the Luxury level, you get a host of standard features including the Mark Levinson 13-speaker stereo, power heated seats, and more. Optional extras offer greater flexibility, such as the "activity mount" under the rear bumper which is essentially a receiver hitch that can't be used for towing. No wiring is included, and it's only rated for 110 pounds. Instead of towing, Lexus says this can be used as a mounting point for receiver-hitch accessories like cargo baskets or bike carriers. You can also select a dash cam for $375, a light-up Lexus grille badge for $200, and lighted door sills for $460.

The RZ 450e's Twin Siblings:

subaru solterra official pricing announcement 2023 Subaru Solterra Starts At $46,220, Top Trim Is $53,220
2023 toyota bz4x starting price 2023 Toyota bZ4X Price Starts At $43,215, Nears $50K In Limited Trim

With every option box selected, a maxed-out Lexus RZ 450e Luxury costs $72,209. That delivers a compact all-electric crossover with 308 hp and an estimated range of 225 miles. It's available for order now online at Lexus.com.

Source: Lexus

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com