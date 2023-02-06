Listen to this article

It's a shame to see a cool car wasting away in a garage. This Subaru SVX has been in place for around 15 years but has finally received much-needed detailing.

Spraying the dust off the SVX reveals that the paint underneath is in pretty good condition. The interior is a different story, though. There's also sorts of debris and junk. Plus, deep cleaning the seats reveals how filthy they are. When the work is done, the car shines like new.

The SVX went on sale in the United States for the 1992 model year and lasted until 1997 All of them used a 3.3-liter flat-six engine making 230 horsepower (172 kilowatts) and 228 pound-feet (309 Newton-meters) of torque, and a four-speed automatic was the only gearbox choice. Initially, the coupe was available exclusively with all-wheel drive. Later a front-drive version was for sale in the United States at a lower price. Outside of the US, Subaru offered models with a more sophisticated AWD system and four-wheel steering.

The SVX's design came from Giorgetto Giugiaro. It has some of the wedge-shaped aesthetic from his other creations like the DeLorean but with a massive greenhouse. One of the weirder touches is that just a portion of the side windows open. Inside, the model has among the nicest cabins for a Subaru up until that time, including an asymmetrical center console with doors hiding the radio.

The Subaru SVX arrived during a boom in Japanese sports coupes and struggled to find success. At the same time it was on sale, buyers could also choose the Honda Prelude, Lexus SC, Mazda RX-7, Mitsubishi 3000GT, Nissan 300ZX, Nissan 240SX, Toyota Supra, and others, not to mention offerings in this segment from American and European automakers.

To promote the SVX, Subaru built a special example as a pace car for the PPG Indy Car World Series. It had a body with a purple color scheme that ran from a light hue at the front to a dark shade at the back. The cabin had matching violet hues.