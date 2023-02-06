Listen to this article

The Audi A6 E-Tron is the brand's upcoming electric sedan. These spy shots might be our first look at the RS6 performance variant of the EV.

The body matches closely with previous spy shots of the A6 E-Tron. However, this one has larger brake discs with big, red calipers. This leads the spy photographers to think that the vehicle here could be the RS6 EV.

Gallery: Audi RS6 E-Tron Spy Photos

16 Photos

We can't be completely sure this is accurate, though. We would expect the RS6 also to have a more aggressive body. However, the camouflage wrap on this vehicle could be hiding things.

The exterior design of this car includes split headlights and a smooth nose with a trapezoidal inlet along the bottom of the fascia. There's a sleek roofline from the side. At the back, there are wedge-shaped taillights.

Audi hasn't shown the interior of either of its A6 E-Tron concepts. We would expect there to be a tech-focused cabin with high-resolution screens, judging by the elements inside the brand's latest offerings.

Technical details about the RS6 E-Tron are still a mystery, but there are some conclusions we can draw. The standard A6 E-Tron rides on Audi's Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, so the performance variant would too.

The A6 E-Tron concept makes 470 horsepower (350 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters). This allows for estimated acceleration to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than 4.0 seconds. We would expect the RS6 variant to have significantly more than that to be worthy of the moniker, judging by previous applications of it.

The concept A6 E-Tron uses a 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack. This provides a projected range of over 435 miles (700 kilometers) in the WLTP test. The system can charge at up to 270 kilowatts meaning it can regain 186 miles (300 km) in about 10 minutes.

The production-spec A6 E-Tron goes on sale as a 2024 model. We are expecting a full debut sometime in 2023. An Avant wagon variant joins the range a year after the sedan. The performance variants would come after the standard ones.