Mercedes-AMG has been spied while putting the finishing touches on the next-gen GT Coupe in northern Europe. By "coupe," we mean that in the truest sense of the meaning since this prototype isn't the confusingly named GT 4-Door Coupe. The Porsche 911 competitor from Affalterbach was seen resting between two test sessions, flaunting its sleek production body painted in AMG Green Hell Magno. As expected, it looks like an SL with a fixed roof.

A cutout in the rear bumper's disguise shows a cap for the charging port, revealing the prototype had a plug-in hybrid setup. Those squared exhaust tips suggest it's a hotter version of the GT Coupe, so it might be packing a V8 underneath that long hood. AMG could have found a way to cram in the intricate PHEV setup of the GT 63 S E Performance. If that's the case, look for a colossal output of 843 horsepower and 1,084 pound-feet (1,470 Newton-meters) of torque.

If you've been wondering whether the second-generation AMG GT Coupe will remain a two-seat affair or not, one of the spy shots shows it'll be a more practical car. We can clearly see a pair of rear-seat headrests, revealing the sports coupe will adopt a 2+2 layout to echo the SL roadster. The yellow "high-voltage" sticker on the rear glass reconfirms we're dealing with a test vehicle powered by a plug-in hybrid setup.

Don't go into thinking the GT Coupe will only be an AMG-ified SL with a fixed top because it's actually the other way around. The Sport Leicht was developed from day one by the performance division to supersede the GT Roadster. Weight will be a concern seeing as how the GT 63 S E Performance combines the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with a 6.1-kWh battery pack and a 204-hp electric motor. That being said, the GT Coupe with the same PHEV setup should be lighter considering the smaller body.

With most of the disguise removed, expect an official reveal in the coming months. There should also be lesser versions with a pure V8 setup and more affordable inline-six models. Time will tell whether the SL43's electrified four-pot will serve as the basis for an entry-level GT Coupe.