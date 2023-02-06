Listen to this article

With the all-new EX90, Volvo now has a flagship electric SUV. Below that model, the brand has the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge electric crossovers and a new entry-level high-riding EV has already been confirmed. Tentatively dubbed the EX30, it is scheduled to debut in June this year, though you don’t have to wait until the official debut to see it. Our exclusive renderings provide a very accurate preview of the new base electric crossover from Sweden.

Volvo promised the EX30 (name not confirmed for now) will be "very safe, decent range, good size still but smaller than the 40." This most likely means it will follow the same formula as the EX90 and the 40-series crossovers, at least when it comes to design. As our renderings preview, the EX30 will borrow the front fascia of the brand’s flagship EV SUV and will combine it with small overhangs, large wheels, and a two-tone exterior finish.

Gallery: Volvo EX30 renderings

As mentioned above, the EX30 will be positioned below the XC40 Recharge in Volvo’s electric crossover range. The latter offers up to 460 kilometers of range in the WLTP cycle and 240 miles per EPA at a single charge of the 69-kWh battery pack. Just recently, the crossover got a significant upgrade and the base model switched to a rear-wheel-drive layout, making it the first RWD Volvo in more than 25 years.

We’ve heard the new EX30 will ride on Geely’s SEA platform and will share the architecture with an upcoming subcompact EV crossover from Polestar. Word on the street is the base versions of both models will feature a single electric motor on the rear axle, while optionally there could be dual-motor variants with more power and AWD capability. As a side note, the Smart #1 rides on the same underpinnings and has a range-topping Brabus version with 422 horsepower (315 kilowatts).

This is all we know about the new EX30 to date. We expect Volvo to start releasing more teasers and preliminary details in the coming months until the full and official debut comes in June this year.