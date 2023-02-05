Listen to this article

Winter is rough on cars. Extreme cold lowers tire pressure and saps energy from the battery. Oil thickens up, and antifreeze might freeze. Then there's the snow, ice, and slush, in addition to sand and salt used to treat roads. That's why some people drive winter beaters. But while most people's winter car is a Subaru or some SUV, one hero drives a 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT S across the frozen landscape.

Tasked with cleaning it, the Detail Geek calls it "the world's most expensive winter beater." That might be a stretch since we're talking about a Mercedes-AMG GT S and not a $3,000 rust bucket. But considering most owners hide their supercars under a cover in a climate-controlled garage, there's something admirable about a person who drives their supercar year-round.

The black exterior is caked in grime. Inside, the red leather interior is surprisingly clean, except for some trash and what looks like dog hair. Black silt pools on the floor as the Detail Geek starts by rinsing the body off. He blasts the door jams before going to work on the wheels, scrubbing the rims and tires. Next, he covers the whole car in soap and uses a detail brush on the exterior trim and hardware.

Then it's on to the interior, starting with the floor mats, followed by vacuuming the carpets. A soft detail brush removes dirt and dust from trim and hard-to-reach areas. Finally, the Detail Geek cleans and conditions the leather upholstery before wiping everything down.

One thing this Mercedes-AMG GT has going for it is a ceramic coating that protects the paint and makes it easier to wash. However, it's still a good idea to apply a silica spray sealant every four to six weeks to maximize the paint's protection and extend the life of the ceramic coating.

The end result is a car that looks like it's never seen snow or any inclement weather. It's not quite as dramatic of a transformation as the abandoned Pontiac G6 or a BMW M Roadster flooded by Hurricane Ian, but the difference is amazing.