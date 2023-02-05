Listen to this article

Mattel is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Matchbox brand by introducing a line of limited-edition die-cast vehicles that pay tribute to its heritage of producing highly detailed toy vehicles.

The celebratory line will feature special platinum details and be available in seven different assortments, showcasing iconic vehicles from around the world over the past seven decades. The limited-edition toy vehicles will be available throughout the year and are the first of several celebrations that the brand has planned for 2023.

"We are so excited to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Matchbox and the trusted legacy this brand has imprinted on kids and collectors all over the world," said Roberto Stanichi, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Vehicles at Mattel. "We look forward to continuing to redefine the die-cast category as we move towards a more sustainable future."

In line with this, a portion of the 70th-anniversary collection is made from recycled zinc. It's also the company's goal to make all toys and packaging from 100 percent recycled or bio-based plastic materials by 2030. Matchbox stated that incorporating sustainable production methods and other initiatives will aid in encouraging the next generation of children and collectors to play their role in promoting sustainability.

Additionally, Matchbox said that electric vehicles will be integrated into its lineup of scale-model vehicles. As to which EV will be available, that's still a mystery at this point.

Matchbox was first conceived by English engineer Jack Odell in 1953, who revolutionized the toy vehicle category with a unique scale, affordable price, and mass availability. Over 70 years later, the brand continues to uphold its values of innovation, quality, and realism. The 70th-anniversary celebrations mark a look back at Matchbox's legacy and a step forward toward a more sustainable future.

Matchbox toys will be available in 2023 at leading retailers, with prices starting from £2.30 (around $2.77) for a single die-cast vehicle.