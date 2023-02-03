Listen to this article

The Ford Mustang GT offers a lot of performance for a reasonable price. It’s gotten more powerful and capable over the years, and a new Sam CarLegion YouTube video shows how it stacks up to legends like the Audi R8 and the Ferrari F430.

The Mustang has the biggest engine of the bunch with its 5.0-liter V8. The naturally aspirated motor makes 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (309 Newton-meters) of torque. This example sends its power to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. The Ferrari gets its power from a 4.3-liter V8 that makes 483 hp (369 kW) and 342 lb-ft (463 Nm) of torque. It has a six-speed automatic transmission sitting between the engines and the rear wheels.

The R8 has the smallest engine – a 4.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 making the least amount of power. It produces 414 hp (308 kW) and 317 lb-ft (429 Nm) of torque. It has a gated six-speed manual, but the engine powers all four wheels, unlike its competitors.

Another factor to consider is weight. The Mustang might not be the most powerful racer, but it is the heaviest at 3,801 pounds (1,724 kilograms). The Ferrari is the lightest at 3,400 lbs (1,542 kg), while the Audi and its all-wheel-drive system split the difference at 3,605 lbs (1,635 kg).

The first race from a dig saw the Ferrari rocket off the line, followed by the Audi. The Mustang struggled for traction but caught up to the Audi by the end, crossing the finish line just behind the R8. However, both lost to the F430, which easily won. The second race saw the Mustang get a much better start, beating the Audi off the line and taking second place, almost catching the Ferrari in the process.

The two rolling races were really battles between the Audi and the Ford, with the Ferrari flying to victory in both bouts. The Mustang’s extra power was enough to beat the Audi, taking second place in the two final races. While the modern Mustang did not beat the Ferrari, it could keep up, showing how far performance has come in recent years.