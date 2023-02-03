Listen to this article

A supposed Ram truck has been spotted again. The small pickup hints at an upcoming Ram that will slot below the 1500, and could be either called the 1200 or as rumors suggest, the Ram Dakota.

Internally called "Project 291," the prototypes were spotted in the northern regions of Sweden while undergoing rigorous cold weather testing alongside other Stellantis vehicles – the most notable of which was the Fiat Toro. According to reports, the Ram 1200 will be based on the Toro but with significant changes, especially in the powertrain.

Gallery: 2024 Ram 1200 Spy Shots On Snow

As with the similar prototype caught at night before, the alleged Ram truck does come with heavy and boxy concealment to keep its design hidden away from prying eyes. However, the headlights could make you think you're looking at a Jeep pickup but they could be just placeholders like the rear Fiat Toro taillights seen here.

Up front, the concealment tries to hide a huge front grille with horizontal slats. Meanwhile, there is considerable clearance from the ground when viewed from the side. The upcoming Ram 1200 will be built on the Small Wide 4x4 platform, which also underpins other Jeep vehicles such as the Compass and the Commander.

Size-wise, it is expected to fall between the Fiat Toro/Ram 1000 and the RAM 1500. Production is believed to be done at the Jeep factory in Pernambuco, Brazil. However, the Ram 1200 could be offered as a 4x4 variant only, unlike the Fiat Toro which has versions that run on the front axle alone.

Our friends from Motor1.com Brazil have confirmed in good authority that one of the engines Ram will offer is going to be a turbodiesel 2.2-liter that could offer around 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) and 441 Newton-meters (325 pound-feet) of torque.

The Ram 1200 is expected to hit the worldwide market in 2024, so expect a launch sometime later this year. It is unclear at this point whether this small truck will reach the US shores where it could compete with the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick.