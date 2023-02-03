Listen to this article

Volkswagen is launching a 360-degree global campaign to coincide with the release of Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" in theaters starting February 17. The German marque company will put its all-electric vehicle, the ID.4, in the spotlight with custom content inspired by the movie.

The VW ID.4 will be featured as Ant-Man's family car in the film, and Volkswagen aims to reach millions of people worldwide with this integration. Volkswagen sees the Ant-Man character as a perfect fit for the brand as it is relatable, authentic, and has a great sense of humor.

Gallery: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD: First Drive

48 Photos

The campaign will kick off with a jointly-created custom spot that will be shown on social media, TV, and in movie theaters. You can watch the VW ID.4 ad atop this page, which featured Ant-Man's daughter, Cassie Lang, in a suit while trying to sneak out from her dad using the EV. At one point, you could see the ID.4 shrinking, just like most of the vehicles used by the main characters in previous Ant-Man movies.

The ad was directed by long-time Marvel Studios collaborator Anthony Leonardi III, and the effects were brought to life by the award-winning VFX team from Framestore. A behind-the-scenes featurette will also give viewers a look at the making of the film and the placement of the Volkswagen ID.4 electric compact SUV during production.

Ant-Man is one of the most likable characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has been featured in two previous films. The first "Ant-Man" film was released in 2015, and the sequel "Ant-Man and the Wasp" was released in 2018. In the second movie, the main characters drove a Hyundai, which was a product placement deal between Marvel Studios and the car manufacturer. The most notable car in that film was the Hyundai Veloster that was dressed up, Hot Wheels style.

As mentioned, "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" will be hitting theaters on February 17. We expect more appearances of the EV in the film. In the meantime, the video below shows the movie's latest trailer.