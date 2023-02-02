Listen to this article

Spy photos captured today provide the latest look at the next-generation Toyota Tacoma. The midsize truck has been out and about several times recently in heavy camouflage. However, this is the first time we've seen images of the interior.

The dashboard and instrument panel are hidden under a layer of cloth but still reveal key details of the interior. Most notably, the 2024 Toyota Tacoma will utilize a digital instrument cluster and receive a revised steering wheel design.

Gallery: 2024 Toyota Tacoma Interior Spy Photos

11 Photos

As with the current truck, an infotainment screen sits at the top of the center stack. The screen appears to show music playing from a smartphone or other external device and has icons for different menu functions. The screen itself looks slightly larger than the current model's eight-inch screen.

The 2024 Tacoma positions the shifter on the driver's side of the console. It's a departure from the current model, which places the shifter on the passenger side, with the handbrake next to the driver. From the photos, it's impossible to tell if the handbrake lever moved to the passenger side or was replaced entirely by an electric parking brake. There's also no indication of where the four-wheel drive selector is located and if it remains on the center stack or moves closer to the shifter.

Previously we've seen renderings of the exterior of the Tacoma, which share a number of similarities with the latest Tundra. Both feature stylized slats beneath the headlights and an octagonal grille with integrated, rectangular fog lights.

Under the hood, the new truck is reported to offer two engine options. A 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder used in the 2023 Highlander, and a hybrid variant that pairs the turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder with an electric motor.

We have yet to see the actual 2024 Tacoma sans camouflage as Toyota has gone to great effort to keep it under wraps until it launches. However, when it does, it will face a revamped 2024 Ford Ranger and the recently introduced 2023 Nissan Frontier in a competitive midsize truck marketplace.