New Audi A3 Spy Photos Show Hatchback Hiding Its Design Changes
The updated Audi A3 boasts a new front and rear fascia. Don't look for the massive fog lights to be on the production model. Those pieces are for testing in the Arctic Circle where the extra illumination is helpful in the frequent darkness.
2024 Audi Q8 Spy Photos Show Facelifted SUV Testing In The Snow
Audi is also working on updates to the Q8. The front fascia has revised air intakes and the shape of the rear diffuser is new.
Facelifted Audi Q8 Spied In Standard An SQ8 Trims
Here's more of the updated Q8, and these shots include the more aggressive SQ8.
Citroen C3 Aircross Looks Larger Than Outgoing Model In New Spy Shots
The second-gen Citroen C3 Aircross shows off its boxy styling in these spy shots. It reportedly rides on the Stellantis CMP architecture.
New Hyundai Santa Fe Spied Winter Testing With Heavy Camo
Hyundai doesn't want us to get a good look at the new Santa Fe, and the engineers cover the body with panels to conceal the shape. The general appearance is boxy, but we can't see the exact styling details.
Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Convertible Spied Testing In The Snow
The Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Convertible will replace the droptop versions of the C- and E-Class. It features a long hood and a steeply raked windshield. The taillights have curved sections of the lamps.
2024 Peugeot 2008 Facelift Spied For The First Time
This Peugeot 2008 wears a fully concealed tail, and the changes appear to include redesigned taillights. The exhaust tips tell us this one isn't the EV variant.
Porsche Taycan Facelift Spied With Deceiving Camouflage
The revised Porsche Taycan has a smoother nose and a simplified front bumper with a wide opening. At least on this vehicle, there don't appear to be changes at the back.
2024 Ram 1200 Spotted Testing In The Cold Together With Fiat Toro
Outside of the United States, Ram offers pickups that are smaller than the 1500, and the 1200 is a vehicle that's just such a truck that's on the way. The company still covers it with loads of camouflage to hide the actual design.
SsangYong Torres Spied With Electric Powertrain
The SsangYong Torres fits between the Korando and Rexton in the South American brand's range. This example has an electric powertrain, though.
2024 Toyota Tacoma Spy Photos Show Truck's Digital Interior
A design registration gives us a pretty good idea of how the next-gen Toyota Tacoma looks on the outside, but these spy shots are our first view of the interior. We can only see a portion of it, but the instrument cluster appears to be a digital display.
