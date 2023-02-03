Listen to this article

The updated Audi A3 boasts a new front and rear fascia. Don't look for the massive fog lights to be on the production model. Those pieces are for testing in the Arctic Circle where the extra illumination is helpful in the frequent darkness.

Audi is also working on updates to the Q8. The front fascia has revised air intakes and the shape of the rear diffuser is new.

Here's more of the updated Q8, and these shots include the more aggressive SQ8.

The second-gen Citroen C3 Aircross shows off its boxy styling in these spy shots. It reportedly rides on the Stellantis CMP architecture.

Hyundai doesn't want us to get a good look at the new Santa Fe, and the engineers cover the body with panels to conceal the shape. The general appearance is boxy, but we can't see the exact styling details.

The Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Convertible will replace the droptop versions of the C- and E-Class. It features a long hood and a steeply raked windshield. The taillights have curved sections of the lamps.

This Peugeot 2008 wears a fully concealed tail, and the changes appear to include redesigned taillights. The exhaust tips tell us this one isn't the EV variant.

The revised Porsche Taycan has a smoother nose and a simplified front bumper with a wide opening. At least on this vehicle, there don't appear to be changes at the back.

Outside of the United States, Ram offers pickups that are smaller than the 1500, and the 1200 is a vehicle that's just such a truck that's on the way. The company still covers it with loads of camouflage to hide the actual design.

The SsangYong Torres fits between the Korando and Rexton in the South American brand's range. This example has an electric powertrain, though.

A design registration gives us a pretty good idea of how the next-gen Toyota Tacoma looks on the outside, but these spy shots are our first view of the interior. We can only see a portion of it, but the instrument cluster appears to be a digital display.

