Friends, it's that time of year once again. Super Bowl LVII (57 for those who don't know roman numerals beyond X, V, and I) is just around the corner, and that means creative Super Bowl commercials are about to flood the digital airwaves. Kia will return for a special Big Game ad this year, and to be frank, a teaser image showing a pacifier without context has us scratching our heads.

Actually, it's not completely without context. The photo features a blue pacifier on a tiled floor with a simple statement: Find it on 2.12.23. That's the date for this year's Super Bowl, and find it suggests we will see someone trying to figure out where this little thing went. Logic suggests it will be a parent or a baby, but with Super Bowl ads usually costing millions of dollars for a 30-second spot, it better be something really catchy.

Perhaps a self-aware Kia EV6 will seek out the pacifier using radar systems? Or maybe last year's adorable robo dog could make a return appearance to help out its new family. We'd be okay with that, and hey, dogs and babies are pure gold in the marketing world, right?

This is certainly one of the stranger teasers we've seen from an automaker, but we will give Kia the benefit of the doubt. The South Korean company has 13 previous Super Bowl commercials in its portfolio, and for the most part, they've been quite good. Aside from the aforementioned robo dog spot, we're reminded of Melissa McCarthy's 2017 mission to save the world while driving a Kia Niro. In 2013, a tire-kicking gentleman got the biggest atomic wedgie ever at the hands of an angry robot model showing off the Forte. But Kia has also tugged at heartstrings as we saw in 2020, with a nod to Georgia where the Telluride is built.

Will Kia's 2023 ad be funny, or thought-provoking, heartwarming, or just plain adorable? Whatever the case might be, you can expect more teasers before the commercial airs on February 12.