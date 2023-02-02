Listen to this article

The next time you start a Netflix show, it might have a new star on screen – an EV. General Motors and Netflix are partnering to “give electric vehicles the stage they deserve,” and that means putting GM’s EVs in some of the entertainment service’s most popular shows and movies. GM and Netflix will launch a commercial during this year’s Super Bowl on February 12 to kick off the campaign.

Will Ferrell, who has starred in previous GM commercials, is back, this time exploring the worlds of Netflix’s most recent fan-favorite shows. The two short teasers GM released ahead of the complete commercial have the actor asking for directions from a zombie inside Army of the Dead and have him getting philosophical in the backseat of the new Blazer EV with a lowly Squid Game worker in the driver’s seat.

“Entertainment has a huge impact on culture,” said GM Global Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl. “We want to make EVs famous on streaming, small and silver screens to build an EV culture through storytelling that incorporates the experiences of driving and owning an EV.”

Some of the select Netflix shows in which you’ll see GM’s EVs include season four of Love is Blind, season 7 of Queer Eye, and the new Unstable. The shows will feature the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, the GMC Hummer EV pickup, and the Cadillac Lyriq. The Bolt EV and Blazer EV will also make appearances.

In addition to putting GM’s new cars in prominent roles on the screen, Netflix will also be educating its creators on how electric vehicles can assist in storytelling. Netflix will also be taking actions to become more sustainable behind the camera, electrifying where it can and optimizing its energy use.

GM isn’t a stranger to knowing how movies and TV shows can influence pop culture. The fifth-generation Chevrolet Camaro graced the silver screen in two Transformers movies before it went on sale for the 2010 model year. While GM’s EVs won’t be the stars of the show like the Camaro was over a decade ago, it should raise awareness about the automaker’s newest EVs.